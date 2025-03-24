Mark Levin SLAMS SCOTUS for acting like an autocracy: 'The law is as I say'

Mark Levin always knew that the Trump resistance wouldn’t die after inauguration, but he didn’t expect the Supreme Court to fuel the fire by ruling in favor of district court overreach.

He was horrified when he saw Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts' decision to side with the radical leftists judges and uphold a lower court’s temporary restraining order demanding President Trump unfreeze $2 billion in USAID funding.

He summarizes Roberts’ pathetic single-page explanation that’s “based on nothing” as follows: “The law is as I say, and that’s that.”

That is how autocracies function, he warns.

Dictators don’t care if their law is immoral, unjust, or violates the Ten Commandments or our inalienable rights. The law comes from the government, end of story.

“This is a throwback,” says Levin. “People talk about progress, progressivism, modernism, futurism, and yet they're primitive.”

Barrett, Roberts, and the other leftist judges, he says, would do well to revisit what our Declaration of Independence says about unalienable rights — the kind “no man can give, no man can take; no collection of men (government) can give, no collection of men (government) can take.”

“Obviously, we have a government that makes laws, but those laws have to have a moral basis. This is part of the big distinction between autocracies, totalitarian regimes, and our country,” says Levin.

