Operation Rising Lion: Mark Levin’s warning vindicated by Israel’s Iran strike

The conservative firebrand warned of Iran’s growing nuclear threat just earlier this month.

For decades, Iran has insisted its nuclear program is peaceful, aimed at energy production and medical advancements. But reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency revealed a troubling reality: Iran has been stockpiling near weapons-grade uranium and conducting secret nuclear activities.

Mark Levin has long been sounding the alarm, warning that Iran’s actions point to a dangerous ambition — one that could threaten global stability.

Earlier this month, he warned that Iran would soon be “ready to roll.”

Early Friday morning, Israel took action against Iran’s growing power when it launched a large-scale military operation, code-named Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, and senior leadership. The strikes hit key sites — including the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, military bases, and residences of top officials — and killed several high-ranking Iranian military commanders, including Revolutionary Guard Commander Hossein Salami, and nuclear scientists.









Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu framed the operation as a last resort against Iran’s growing nuclear power that he claimed was getting dangerously near to culminating in a nuclear weapon. President Trump has asserted that the U.S. was notified but did not participate in the strike. In a phone interview with CNN, he praised the operation as “a very successful attack.”

Mark Levin’s warnings have been proven right, as Israel’s decisive strike underscores the urgent threat he foresaw in Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

