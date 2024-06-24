School’s out in Gaza. Here’s how students are spending their summer. (Viewer discretion advised.)

Put Hamas and Hitler into a Venn diagram, and you’ll find that the two have far more commonalities than differences.

One of those commonalities is how children spend their summers.

Mark Levin plays a disturbing clip showing the similarities between Hitler youth summer camps and Hamas summer camps – and ultimately the way both exploit children in warfare against the Jewish nation. Warning: The following video contains disturbing and graphic content.

How Hamas Takes After HITLER When it Comes to Training Teens www.youtube.com

“School's out in Gaza, and for thousands of teenagers here, this is how the holidays are spent: in preparation for the next conflict with Israel,” the commentator says over footage of young boys in combat training.

Similarly, “the Nazi youth movement took over all the summer camps” because “Hitler realized that youngsters were the future of his movement.”

The German children who attended these summer camps “learned to use a compass and a map, to cross enemy territory, to camouflage themselves, and to make covert approaches.”

The Gazan boys are training to use firearms and “rehearse a cross-border raid to kidnap Israeli soldiers” at their summer camp, which is run by Hamas, the terrorist group that rules over Gaza.

“The similarities are chilling and horrifying.”

“Our media should be teaching us – all of us – exactly who these people are, what they're learning, what's in their books, what's in their movies, and then we will have a very good grasp of reality,” says Levin.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.