The Great Prosecutor’s record EXPOSED: ‘She’s never prosecuted a single case from beginning to end’

In addition to Trump hatred, the other pillar of Kamala Harris’ campaign is her claims that she was this brutal prosecutor in California, where she served as San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004 to 2011 and the state’s attorney general from 2011 to 2017.

Allow Mark Levin to set the record straight.

“She talks about her prosecutorial record, [but] she's never prosecuted a single case from beginning to end in what we call the first chair. That is, she's overseen an office. Now that's important, but when she says, 'I know these transnational gangs, I prosecuted them' — no, she didn’t,” says Levin. “I've looked everywhere ... nothing, zero.”

When it came to prosecuting members of the clergy accused of sexual abuse in San Francisco during her reign as district attorney, “Kamala Harris didn’t do a damned thing; she didn’t bend a finger,” says Levin.

As California’s AG, “she would prosecute people for marijuana use or the sale of minimal amounts of marijuana,” but “when she ran for attorney general,” she lied and said “she did not” prosecute people for marijuana, he adds.

However, Levin points to another source — an unlikely one — that’s also exposing Harris’ prosecutorial record: CNN.

In a recent piece, the network exposed two additional scandals related to Harris’ time as a prosecutor — the first being the murder of San Francisco police officer Isaac Espinoza by David Hill, an admitted gang member in 2004, right after Harris had been elected as the new DA.

Following Espinoza’s tragic death, she publicly announced that she would not seek the death penalty for Hill.

“Life without possibility of parole is a serious consequence,” she argued at the time.

However, 10 years later, when Harris became California’s attorney general, she defended capital punishment when a judge tried to rid the state of the death penalty.

The second scandal CNN unearthed related to California’s Truancy Law, which Harris vehemently championed as AG. Under this law, prosecutors could seek jail time for parents of truant children. And they did. Ayman and Alice Haddadin, whom CNN interviewed, had no criminal history whatsoever but were nonetheless arrested when their middle school son missed 12 nonconsecutive days of school due to severe allergy issues.

However, in 2019, when Harris first ran for president, she criticized California’s Truancy Law and said that it was “never the intention” to jail parents.

Harris is “a nasty person,” says Levin. “She’s coldblooded.”

To hear more of his commentary on Kamala Harris’ prosecutorial record, watch the clip above.

