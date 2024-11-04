The REAL reason Kamala Harris’ plagiarism scandal is already dead and buried

The news cycle may have moved on from Kamala Harris’ plagiarism scandal, but Mark Levin certainly hasn’t.

When the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo confirmed that there was “significant plagiarism” in “Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor's Plan to Make Us Safer” that Harris co-wrote with Joan O'C. Hamilton in 2009, the Harris campaign simply denied the allegations and moved on.

“And so it goes away,” sighs Levin, referring to the media’s total abandonment of a story that should get significant attention, granted it proves that the current vice president and Democratic presidential candidate “[stole] the thoughts, the writings, the intellectual labor of somebody else.”

Levin explains that there’s no possibility that Harris accidentally plagiarized.

“She's a trained lawyer, and I can tell you when you go to law school, over and over again they tell you the importance of getting your citations and getting them accurate,” he says.

While CNN did report on the story, it “trashed Christopher Rufo” and pointed to Kamala being “the first woman” vice president and “a minority,” as if that somehow canceled out her wrongdoing.

Then when CNN went to the Harris campaign, the network was met with a curt “we reject it all.”

“Excuse me? What do you reject? This page? ... This page?” asks Levin, flipping through several pages of plagiarized information from Harris’ book.

“I’ve got 15 pages here — verbatim stealing language,” he says.

Unfortunately, all it took was a baseless denial — and poof! “It just goes away.”

Levin then points out that Joe Biden also was caught plagiarizing during his unsuccessful run for president back in 1988.

But unlike Kamala Harris, who can play the gender and race card and walk away scot-free, Biden actually suffered the consequences.

The scandal led to him “[dropping] out of the race,” says Levin.

To hear more of Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

