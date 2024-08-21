Tim Walz a ‘gutless fraud’ who praises a 'HITLER-promoting cleric'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) may act as though he was a leader on the battlefield, but he’s actually only a leader when it comes to the “sickest parts of our culture.”

“The mutilation of children’s genitalia, he’s a leader. Without parental notification, he’s a leader. Abortion on demand, without limits, even parental notification, he’s a leader. Tampons in the boys' room, he’s a leader,” Mark Levin says, disgusted.

However, when his unit was being deployed — he turned and ran.

“A gutless fraud, that’s what he is,” Levin says, before noting that it gets worse.

Walz isn’t only on the front lines of stashing tampons in the boys' bathroom but of aligning himself with radical Islamists as well.

“You have the American Muslim Society you have in various states, like in Minnesota, which is where this Imam comes in,” Levin begins.

Imam Asad Zaman, Levin points out, is a Hitler-promoting cleric.

“He has been embraced by Walz. Walz gave him $100,000 of taxpayer money in Minnesota. And they’re up for another $25,000 — and he hasn’t stopped it,” Levin says.

Walz also called Zaman a “master teacher” at an Islamic Center event.

“I would like to first of all say thank you to Imam. I am a teacher, so when I see a master teacher, I know it,” Walz said at the August 13 event. “One of the things I’ve had the privilege of is seeing the things in life through the eye of a master teacher,” he continued.

“A master teacher who’s a Hitlerian,” Levin charges. “Who’s promoting the extermination of the Jews, who has ties to the most radical elements in the Islamist movement. This imam, who he must know to be of this mindset, of this ideology, the imam doesn’t hide.”

“This guy wants to be vice president of the United States,” he continues. “Out of all the people Kamala Harris could choose, she chooses this sick bastard.”

