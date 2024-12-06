Step aside, Never-Trumpers — the president has his mandate

Never-Trumpers on both sides of the political aisle are raging over Trump’s plan to use recess appointments to expedite filling his Cabinet and bypass lengthy confirmation processes. Since Cabinet confirmations took an average of 30.9 days during his first term, Mark Levin of “LevinTV” doesn’t see a problem with his approach.

“A president needs to be able to push back. Now, some of them will do it in the wrong way, some of them will do it in a way that damages the Constitution. Trump hasn’t done anything yet, other than announce that he plans to do it,” Levin says.

“I’ve taken this position: There are a couple nominees that I’m not hot on, but who cares? I’m not president,” he continues, adding, “I think he should be able to have his team. He believes this is the team he needs to get things done, to accomplish what he said he was going to accomplish.”

Trump didn’t get a chance to accomplish what he planned during his first four years as president, as Democrats immediately jumped down his throat with investigations and impeachment hearings.

“He’s lived through that, and he said, ‘Not this time. I get four years; that’s all I’ve got,’” Levin says.

“My eyes are wide open about this. I don’t think there’s any liberty issue or constitutional crisis issue,” he adds, noting that other presidents have done the same thing — like former President George W. Bush and his recess appointment of John Bolton as the acting ambassador to the United Nations.

“Of all people, Barack Obama was abusing the process,” Levin explains. “The courts said, ‘No, no, that’s not right.’ But they didn’t eliminate it, they didn’t torpedo it, it’s still there.”

“Donald Trump isn’t creating the practice of a recess appointment for a Cabinet officer or any other officer. The issue isn’t whether it’s a Cabinet officer or any other officer; the issue is whether the Constitution provides him with the ability to do it,” he continues. “And as has been the practice, the answer is ‘yes.’”

