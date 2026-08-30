Recent earthquakes and rising global wars echo Jesus’ end-time warnings, pastor says

On August 10, a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia near the town of San José del Palmar in Chocó Department, killing at least 287 people, injuring thousands, and knocking down buildings in cities like Pereira and Cali.

While Colombia is the most recent example, it’s certainly not the only country to experience devastating earthquakes in recent months. Since May, Venezuela, Indonesia, Mexico, and Japan, among several others, have all experienced the ground-splitting force of major quakes.

On a recent episode of “Live Free,” host and Lakepointe Church pastor Josh Howerton, along with co-host and fellow pastor Carlos Erazo, dove into the biblical significance behind the uptick in earthquakes and other kinds of chaos.

“When you look at Scripture, there's only one time that Jesus actually specifically explicitly addresses earthquakes,” says Erazo, “and the one time He does it, it happens in the context of the end-times and the return of Jesus.”

He then reads Matthew 24:7-8, which documents Jesus’ answer to His disciples’ questions regarding the signs that will mark the end of the age: “Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.”

The earthquakes that are happening all over the world right now, Erazo says, are “literally what Jesus said 2,000 years ago would happen.”

He acknowledges that skeptics will argue that earthquakes have always happened, but they’re missing a critical distinction.

“There's always been earthquakes ... and that's true, but we haven't always had these amount of earthquakes in the context of literally everything else that we're seeing right now happening and unfolding in our world,” he says.

He points to another of Jesus’ end-time signs in Matthew 24 — “wars and rumors of wars.”

“Studies show today that in the last four to five years, there's been an increasing number in quote ‘active armed conflicts involving governments.’ 2025 set an all-time record high since World War II,” says Erazo.

“In 2026, the amount of countries that were involved as well in conflicts outside of their own borders nearly doubled in the last 20 years, and according to this same report, it says quote, ‘Global peace is at its lowest level since 2007,”’ he adds, citing the 2026 Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics & Peace.

These natural disasters and global conflicts aren’t mere occurrences, Erazo argues, but signs that Jesus’ prophesies are coming to pass.

“When you see stuff like that — earthquakes, wars, persecution, the insanity happening out there, chaos — Jesus said this would happen,” he says.

For Christians, these signs herald the good news that Jesus’ final return draws nearer — but not so for the unbeliever, says Erazo.

“If you're not a Christian ... this should scare you,” he warns.

“Jesus spoke about birth pains, and this is just the beginning of something that's going to get worse.”

To hear more, watch the episode above. “Live Free with Josh Howerton” is on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.