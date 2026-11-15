‘Increasingly difficult to resolve peacefully’: Nick Freitas warns of a coming constitutional crisis

As progressives continue their anti-American crusade, BlazeTV host Nick Freitas fears America is hurtling toward a governance catastrophe that may culminate in violence.

“We are moving very, very quickly toward a high-level constitutional crisis in this country that is going to be increasingly difficult to resolve peacefully,” he tells Hillsdale College politics professor Kevin Slack.

The political left, he explains, has moved to shocking extremes.

“Many years ago, I could look at people on the left that I might have fundamentally disagreed with on tax policy, but I didn't think I was talking to people who fundamentally hated my country,” he says, “and I don't think that's the case any more.”

“I honestly cannot find a single elected Democrat — and I served for 10 years in a state legislature … that would organize a country in a way that I would want to live in it, and that's a little bit terrifying,” he adds.

To illustrate, he points to longtime Democrat political strategist James Carville, whom Freitas describes as a “moderate establishment Democrat.”

“James Carville said, ‘If we ever get power again, we need to make D.C. a state, Puerto Rico a state, and we need to stack the Supreme Court with four more justices,’ which we all know will be four more Ketanji Brown Jacksons,” he explains.

If Carville’s vision were ever to come to fruition, Freitas says, “the Constitution will literally mean whatever progressives say it means.”

He asks Slack, “Does the Constitution — in its current construction — provide us with the necessary means to be able to fight against that, or are we at a point right now where we're going to have to look at extraconstitutional measures in order to protect the republic?”

Slack credits President Donald Trump with successfully pushing back “against the bureaucracy,” but he argues the problem runs deeper: A country needs “certain rules to the game that everybody respects,” and Americans no longer share them.

Slack blames two things for that breakdown: an immigration policy that he says lets Democrats “import the next electorate,” and an education establishment that has taught Americans since the late 1960s that their country is a “racist colonial evil power.”

Slack reads from what he describes as an early-1970s National Education Association document: “Thus all white individuals in our society are racist. Even if a white American is totally free from all conscious racial prejudices, he remains a racist, for he receives benefits distributed by a white racist society through its institutions. Our institutional and cultural processes are so arranged as to automatically benefit whites just because they are white.”

“If that's what your teachers are learning and promulgating, you have fundamentally divided the citizenry,” he tells Freitas.

While there’s been a “reckoning” with this ideology, especially among younger Americans, Slack argues that the country must still “overcome the divisions that exist between town and country.”

Slack believes that if the country can “return to the older constitutional understanding,” “change education,” and impose a “moratorium on … legal immigration,” Americans can recover the sense that “we are in this together.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.