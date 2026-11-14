From gay marriage to ‘legally enshrining polyamorous couples’: John Doyle asks Michael Knowles how it led to this

First came same-sex marriage. Now, parts of California are taking another step toward redefining marriage — this time by recognizing polyamorous relationships.

“We have Los Angeles County now legally enshrining polyamorous couples,” BlazeTV host John Doyle begins. “You’ve got throuples, foursomes, not in a golf-concerned context, as basically being the legal equivalent of marriage.”

This concept, he explains, originated “from this idea of having these kinds of deviant relationships be granted equal status to marriage under the law.”

“California struck down gay marriage in 2008 when it was put to a democratic vote," Doyle says, "and then less than 10 years later, the Supreme Court of course discovers the right to marry a man if you are a man in the Constitution.”

“So it seems to be the result less of this kind of slippery slope, more of just like hyperfocused, dedicated leftist activism,” he adds, asking Daily Wire host Michael Knowles, “What do you make of all of this?”

Knowles recalls that Andrew Breitbart, whom he describes as “the king of the Hollywood conservatives” aided in organizing Friends of Abe.

“There are a lot of conservatives in California. It’s just that there were more left-wingers,” he tells Doyle.

“So Breitbart had this line that went very, very viral, which is that ‘politics is downstream of culture.’ And really what he was saying was we need to get involved in the arts and the media and take over all those institutions,” Knowles explains.

Although he admits that Breitbart “was totally right about that,” he also notes that “some people made an idol out of that maxim and tried to raise it to the level of political philosophy."

“It isn’t quite that because what you saw with Prop 8 and now the throuples … in California is the opposite,” he says.

“You see that culture is downstream of politics,” Knowles argues.

“When it was put up for a vote, when the popular culture was asked, do you want gay marriage? The culture said, ‘No, we don’t want that,’ even in liberal California,” he explains.

But Knowles argues that the issue ultimately wasn't left to voters.

Rather, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, whom Knowles sarcastically calls “a romantic poet,” invoked “the right to intimacy that we have.”

“And he just rewrote the Constitution to say that two fellas can get married. Not merely rewriting the Constitution, but also trying to rewrite natural law,” he explains.

“And after that, guess what? If you put it up to a vote, people will vote for it. They will support it,” he continues. “Now, that’s declined a little bit in recent years as the reality of these weird sexual relationships has come to light, but nevertheless, it’s still majority support.”

“So you see that in California, and you see it elsewhere in the country,” he adds.

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