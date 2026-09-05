Nick Freitas: The first stage of psychological warfare is already here

The greatest threat to America isn’t military invasion or economic collapse — but a slow, conscious effort to change how Americans perceive reality itself.

In a discussion on psychological warfare and ideological subversion, BlazeTV host Nick Freitas revisits a famous Cold War-era warning from former KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, who argued that nations can be weakened from within through a decades-long process of demoralization.

“Psychological warfare,” Bezmenov began in his now famous warning. “What it basically means is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.”

“It’s a great brainwashing process, which goes very slow, and it’s divided in four basic stages,” he continued.

The first stage, Bezmenov said, is “demoralization.”

“It takes from 15 to 20 years to demoralize a nation,” he explained.

“Marxism Leninism ideology is being pumped into the soft heads of at least three generations of American students without being challenged ... by the basic values of Americanism, American patriotism,” he continued.

“You cannot change their mind. Even if you expose them to authentic information,” he added.

“Think about what Bezmenov says there,” Freitas comments. “And again, ladies and gentleman, he’s saying this in the 1980s. This is during the Reagan administration.”

“He’s like, ‘No, no, you’re too far gone with too many of your students with your younger generation because they’ve just been fed this relentlessly. This was by the '80s,” he continues.

“Well, we’re in 2026,” he adds.