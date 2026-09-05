Former therapist intern accused of sex with patient during sessions, arranging 'alibis' for him to leave rehab for trysts

A former Florida mental health therapy intern is accused of having an inappropriate, sexual relationship with her client at an addiction facility. The therapist reportedly "facilitated alibis" to enable her patient to leave the facility to have sex, including at her mother's home and a hospital.

According to official documents obtained by WPLG-TV, 32-year-old Michelle Luchau-Rebora had been an intern "in the capacity of a mental health therapist" at New Hope C.O.R.P.S., an addiction and behavioral health treatment facility in Homestead.

The alleged victim reported the 'forbidden affair' to staff at the facility after Luchau-Rebora broke up with him last fall, according to the arrest report.

New Hope C.O.R.P.S. is self-described as a "residential substance abuse treatment facility for single men in South Miami-Dade County."

According to WTVJ-TV, the alleged victim told investigators that he and Luchau-Rebora engaged in a sexual relationship from June 2025 to September 2025 while the patient was under her care.

The 42-year-old patient and therapist allegedly had sex during therapy sessions.

WPLG, citing authorities, said Luchau-Rebora engaged in sexual activity during therapy sessions while at the facility and also "facilitated alibis on his behalf," which allowed the patient authorization to leave the restricted facility and engage in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions at several locations, including her home, her mother’s home in Key Biscayne, and at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

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Deputies said Luchau-Rebora "demanded that he not tell anyone about their relationship because it will affect her ability to work as a therapist."

The alleged victim reported the "forbidden affair" to staff at the facility after Luchau-Rebora broke up with him last fall, according to the arrest report.

Luchau-Rebora surrendered to authorities and was arrested on Wednesday. She was hit with a charge of sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist, a third-degree felony. Luchau-Rebora faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the New York Post.

A judge ordered Luchau-Rebora, of Pinecrest, to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Luchau-Rebora was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday night after posting a $5,000 bond.

New Hope C.O.R.P.S. said Luchau-Rebora was fired after the accusations surfaced.

Stephen Alvarez, executive director of New Hope C.O.R.P.S., issued the following statement to WPLG:

This is an unfortunate situation involving allegations concerning an individual who was serving as an intern with New Hope C.O.R.P.S. Upon becoming aware of the allegations, New Hope promptly reported the matter to the appropriate authorities and agencies, terminated the individual’s internship, and fully cooperated with the subsequent investigation.

WPLG reported that Luchau-Rebora "refused to speak about the incident."

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