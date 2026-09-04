Maria Bartiromo attorney denies she's been fired — and threatens legal action

An attorney representing Maria Bartiromo released a combative statement denying that she was fired from Fox News.

The longtime host at Fox Business had reportedly "parted ways" with the network effective immediately, according to a network statement Thursday.

'Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy.'

"The irresponsible reports that have been published stating that Maria Bartiromo was fired or is no longer an employee of Fox are absolutely and unequivocally false," read a statement from her attorney on Friday.

"Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise," the attorney continued. "Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth."

When asked about this new statement, Fox News said its previous statement "speaks for itself."

The statement could have been in response to reports that Bartiromo had been fired after allegedly making an improper disclosure to the White House about Fox News refusing to air the president's election fraud claims.

Bartiromo had worked at CNN and CNBC before moving to Fox News in 2014. She had come to host two shows, one that bore her name: "Mornings with Maria" and "Sunday Morning Futures." Both will be renamed after her departure.

Blaze News also previously reported that her profiles at the Fox News and the Fox Business websites were both scrubbed from the internet.

"I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business," said the president in a social media post. "Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria!"

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Bartiromo was celebrated in 1995 as the first reporter to broadcast daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

She also was the first female journalist to be inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame in 2011.

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