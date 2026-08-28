Trump demands Bret Baier 'straighten out' his Fox News 'flunkies' over Iran report — and Baier responds

President Donald Trump was fired up over a Fox News report about the lack of negotiations with Iran, and he called on Bret Baier to "straighten out his flunkies" over the segment Thursday.

Jonathan Hunt had reported that the president was not negotiating with Iran and noted some of the efforts Iran had taken to strike back against the U.S. economic warfare.

'Fox News did a particularly inaccurate report on the Failing Islamic Republic of Iran.'

The president criticized the journalist later on social media and demanded that Baier, Fox's chief political correspondent, reel Hunt in.

"Jonathan Hunt of Fox News did a particularly inaccurate report on the Failing Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on social media. "I don’t want to meet, they do. In fact, they are begging to make a deal. Bret Baier should straighten out his flunkies, for a change!"

The Hill noted that the president posted the critique as Hunt's segment on "Special Report" aired.

Baier defended Hunt in comments just before the show ended.

"First of all, Jonathan is not a flunky. He is a great reporter," he responded.

"Second of all, Mr. President, we didn’t say you wanted to meet. In fact, we played a soundbite; you didn’t want to meet, and there are negotiations," Baier added. "We said that Treasury Secretary Bessent is hoping to meet with G20 countries to increase the pressure on Iran, and Gulf State allies, including Qatar, are inside Tehran trying to get Iran to agree to concessions."

He added, "That’s what we said."

A report from Iran appeared to confirm that the regime was drawing up another set of demands in order to seek a peace deal with the administration.

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The U.S. has sought to pressure Iran through economic policies to push the regime into agreeing to a peace deal that would keep it from obtaining nuclear weapons and also relinquish its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Axios reported that the administration has gained the upper hand on Iran by quietly slipping oil tankers through the strait and continuing to suppress the regime's ability to benefit financially from the oil trade.

The president, meanwhile, has projected strength over the battle to control the strait. Earlier in August he told a rally of supporters that he would make the Strait of Hormuz the 51st state of the U.S.

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