Axios admits Trump has gained the upper hand in the battle for the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's most powerful piece of leverage against the U.S. is slipping through its hands, according to the latest Axios assessment.

The Iranian regime's stranglehold over the pivotal Strait of Hormuz has allowed it to resist demands from the Trump administration for a peace deal with terms favorable to the U.S.

'They don't want us to go back at them. That's the whole ball game. The rest doesn't matter.'

U.S. officials now tell Axios that they have gained the upper hand in the struggle to control the strait, which may lead to an end to the military operation.

"That sucker is open. The Iranian response is very mild," said Trump in a phone call Thursday to Axios. "They don't want us to go back at them. That's the whole ball game. The rest doesn't matter."

The effort to reopen the strait despite the Iranian threat began after a memorandum of understanding collapsed in the peace negotiations in July.

The U.S. military then reportedly began to quietly help transport about 10 million barrels a day through the strait by a southern channel near Oman. While the amount is about half of what it was before the strait was closed, it's a significant increase and a boon to the U.S. cause.

The U.S. has also been able to cripple Iran's ability to strike at tankers after a two-week bombing campaign, according to Axios. A U.S. military mine-sweeping operation and aid from the United Arab Emirates have also improved Trump's advantage.

CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper announced that they had reached a major milestone in the effort to wrestle control of the strait from Iran.

"Internationally recognized sea routes in the strait are free of Iranian sea mines. Bottom line: Today international shipping lanes are open and momentum is building," he said in a video Thursday.

While some experts remain skeptical of the official tally of oil that can pass already, Axios noted many other signs that the U.S. is gaining ground against Iran.

The president has repeatedly proclaimed that the ultimate goal of the operation is to keep the Iranian regime from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"I don't want to meet, they do. In fact, they are begging to make a deal," Trump claimed on social media Thursday.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaee denied the claims and said that they had agreed to allow the southern channel near Oman. He added that the regime was compiling a list of demands to negotiate a peace deal.

RELATED: When Marco Rubio warned Iran that closing of Strait of Hormuz would be 'suicidal'

Brent crude oil was trading at about $72 a barrel before the military operation began and surged to over $111 at its worst in April. It opened at just below $90 on Thursday.

About a fifth of the world's oil trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes against Iran began 6 months ago on Feb. 28.

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