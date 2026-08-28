DHS confirms Milo Yiannopoulos has been NABBED by ICE at Louisiana airport​

Gay British right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at an airport in Louisiana.

Yiannopoulos, who most recently had worked as the chief of staff for Kanye West, was detained for overstaying a visa, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

'He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws. ... He will remain in ICE custody pending removal.'

The detention was reported by TMZ, which cited inmate records.

Yiannopoulos had been issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in July after he failed to appear at an immigration hearing, according to the DHS.

He was detained at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner on Thursday, according to te DHS.

"He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws," the agency stated. "He will remain in ICE custody pending removal."

Yiannopoulos legally entered through New York City, New York, on May 19, 2019.

The right-wing provocateur gained fame for supporting President Donald Trump and for supporting the theory that homosexuality was not hardwired from birth, but a response to early childhood trauma that can include sexual molestation.

He was canceled by many after numerous comments resurfaced in which he appeared to support men having sex with underage boys.

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Yiannopoulos parted ways with West in 2024 before posting that the rap mogul had been recreationally using nitrous oxide that was supplied to him by his dentist. The dentist has denied the allegation.

He was also banned from Facebook after being listed alongside right-wing conspiracy theorists and white nationalists that the platform described as "dangerous."

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