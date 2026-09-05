New York rabbi nabbed in underage sex sting — and brought disgusting item to hotel, cops say

A rabbi was caught along with seven other men allegedly trying to arrange for underage sex, and he was caught with a damning item.

The sting operation was conducted by the New York State Police in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation between Aug. 27 and 28 in Onondaga County.

The men allegedly arranged to have sex through text messages and believed they were doing so with a teenager.

The eight men were charged with attempted rape in the second degree, according to a state police release.

Court documents indicated that an undercover officer pretended to be a 14 or 15 year old during the operation. The men allegedly arranged to have sex through messaging apps and believed they were doing so with a teenager.

All of the men separately arranged to have sex at hotels or at hotel parking lots in Syracuse, Liverpool, or Salina.

"Each one of these individuals came in contact with law enforcement during their search for an actual child," said Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Woodfork for Onondaga County.

Police said Rabbi Peter Schaktman was arrested for trying to arrange sex with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. He allegedly had sex lubricant in his possession at the time.

Schaktman and the following four men were arrested on Aug. 27:

Jarod M. Groah , age 42, from Frankfort, NY

, age 42, from Frankfort, NY William D. Sheehan , age 53, from Syracuse, NY

, age 53, from Syracuse, NY John L. Dejesus , age 34, from Syracuse, NY

, age 34, from Syracuse, NY Xiaoqing Qi, age 37, from Syracuse, NY

These three men were arrested on Aug. 28:

Marvin D. Knapp , age 44, from Syracuse, NY

, age 44, from Syracuse, NY William D. Whitfield , age 41, from Seneca Falls, NY

, age 41, from Seneca Falls, NY Kevin M. Lapoint, age 65, from Cicero, NY

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Temple Emanu-El, a Jewish temple in Utica, released a statement saying the rabbi was suspended over the heinous allegations and they were cooperating completely with law enforcement.

"Temple Emanu-El is shocked and deeply troubled by the serious criminal charges involving Rabbi Peter Schaktman," the temple said. "We recognize the sadness, confusion, anger, and many unanswered questions this news may create for members of our congregation and the broader community. Our thoughts are with all those who may have experienced harm and with their loved ones."

The eight men were arrested in separate cases unrelated to each other.

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