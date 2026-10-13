Zohran Mamdani sells ‘dignity for all’ — but his utopian promises don’t add up

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has made “dignity for everyone” a central pitch for democratic socialism. But when it comes to explaining how he would deliver on that promise, Mamdani answers with silence.

And in recent interviews with Jon Stewart and Theo Von, Mamdani continued to evade the real answers while touting empty platitudes.

“Look, Theo Von is not an economist. That’s not his role,” BlazeTV host Nick Freitas tells Dr. Charles Steele of Hillsdale College. “So, I don’t expect him to ask a lot of probing questions, but I expected a little bit more out of Jon Stewart because both of them essentially asked what democratic socialism was.”

“And Zohran Mamdani’s response to Jon Stewart was, ‘It’s just choosing to wake up every day and fight for the dignity of everyone,’” he continues, adding that when he was speaking to Theo Von, Mamdani explained democratic socialism as “believing in providing kind of a certain quality of life and the dignity of all individuals.”

“And,” Freitas says, “that it’s, quote, ‘the government’s job to make that happen.’”

“What does Mamdani really want to do?” he asks Steele. “How does he plan to make good on these kinds of grandiose promises?”

“He’s a very smooth talker,” Steele responds. “I think he’s very effective. I think he really is either well-trained or really understands how to sound persuasive, but he sounds good. No specifics, nothing like that about how he would accomplish any of the things.”

“We want dignity, and we want everybody to be wealthy and do well and all this sort of thing,” he continues. “Oh, good. But how do you do that? What are the nuts and bolts of your program?”

That’s what he will not get into,” he continues. “Deep down, the DSA is Marxist, fundamentally. If you look at what they advocate, what their end state that they talk about in their latest platform, as they call it, it's really ... what we would think of as being a Marxist utopia.”

“And it’s a fantasy. It’s a dream. They can’t actually achieve it,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.