SURPRISED? Sex toys among top Christmas gifts in Biden’s America

Christmas is only days away, and with it comes beautiful lights, the cozy scent of evergreen trees, and of course — presents.

However, while the sentiment of Christmas has largely stayed the same, what people are wrapping and putting under the tree this year is a little different.

“The No. 1 gift this year is sex toys,” Dave Landau of “Normal World” explains, reading an article from the Daily Beast. “According to a recent report, the U.S. sex toy market is currently worth $30 billion a year. Americans are now spending the same amount of money on vibrators, kinks, and lube as they are on books.”

And the sex toy industry is welcoming it all, of course, with open arms.

The Womanizer brand of sex toys has even produced an advent calendar featuring 24 different sex toys for $200, and Mariah Freya, the CEO and co-founder of a “pleasure-based sex education” site, told the Daily Beast why sex toys are such a hit this year.

Freya reportedly told the magazine that “Christmas is a time when people are buying more sex toys because we tend to be more focused on sex at times of celebration, when life feels ‘fun and positive, like at Christmas.’”

She also noted that “December is the month when people have the most sex in the Northern Hemisphere. You see a lot of babies born in September and October.”

“We’re just a gross culture who has convinced ourselves that being sexually depraved isn’t just loneliness personified,” Landau comments, adding, “I can’t wait until 2050 when we skip Christmas dinner all together and cut right to dessert with our sex robots.”

