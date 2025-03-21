JFK FILES: Oswald, the mafia, and the CIA's dirty secret

Over 80,000 pages of the previously classified JFK files have finally been released into the public domain via the National Archives — and unsurprisingly, they didn’t reveal much.

The files do, however, contain new details on Lee Harvey Oswald’s activities, which include a trip he took to Mexico City in 1963. Oswald was tracked contacting the Soviet and Cuban embassies where he asked about visas.

The second shooter theory was also entertained in the files, including one from a bystander that aligns with the 1979 House Select Committee’s acoustic evidence, which suggests a possible shot from the Grassy Knoll.

“And mafia connections are popping up again,” Dave Landau of “Normal World” comments. “Wiretap transcripts mentioned mob bosses venting about Kennedy with a link to the Cuban exiles and anti-Castro ops.”



One document even ties Chicago mob figures to CIA-backed Cuban militiamen, which hits at the “revenge motive” as retaliation to JFK’s crackdown on organized crime and the Bay of Pigs fallout.

Shockingly, there was also evidence revealed in the files that JFK Jr. called then-Senator Joe Biden (D-Del.) a “traitor.”

“I don’t know if it means anything in the big picture, but it’s nice to see,” Landau comments, adding, “He called him that in ‘94, and then JFK Jr. died right after.”

“Not right after, it was a few years after,” Matt McClowry jumps in.

“I look forward to learning nothing more about this,” Angela adds.

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.