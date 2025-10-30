Mississippi marked safe from disease-ridden monkey escapees

Disaster nearly struck eastern Mississippi on Tuesday, Oct. 28, when a truck hauling lab monkeys from Tulane University crashed, with several of the animals fleeing the vehicle.

While all but one of the escaped monkeys were “destroyed” — according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department — the monkeys were “aggressive to humans” and potentially carried “hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19.”

However, Tulane University has now set people's minds at ease and claimed that the escaped primates would not be the cause of the next pandemic.

“Non-human primates at the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center are provided to other research organizations to advance scientific discovery,” Tulane University said in a statement. “The primates in question belong to another entity and are not infectious. We are actively collaborating with local authorities and will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed.”

“I wasn’t aware that they transported monkeys this way,” BlazeTV co-host 1/4 Black Garrett says on “Normal World,” adding, “let alone with herpes and COVID.”

“Here’s what I love, though,” BlazeTV host Dave Landau chimes in. “They say ‘potentially diseased’ even though they have the three diseases and they’re coming from New Orleans.”

“You have, like, herpes, hepatitis C, and COVID-19. They always try to jam it in there like it’s just as bad. It sounds like you’re trying to tell a girl what you have,” Landau laughs. “You’re like, ‘Look, you might want to get tested for hep C. You know, maybe some herpes and, you know, COVID-19.’”

