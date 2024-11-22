New York Times authors bash RFK Jr. for criticizing Froot Loops, but common sense gets in the way

RFK Jr., who President-elect Trump has tapped to head Health and Human Services, may have been caught indulging in a McDonald’s Big Mac, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to allow the international chain to continue using chemical additives and seed oils in its products once he assumes office.

Of course, now that Kennedy is team Trump, the left has turned on both him and his proposed health policies.

“The corporate press and their audience of sheep, I mean open-minded liberals, have now pivoted to defending junk food,” says Dave Landau.

The New York Times, for example, released an article attacking Kennedy’s criticism of American Froot Loops, which contain several artificial ingredients.

In an interview with MSNBC earlier this month, Kennedy told the network, “Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients and you go to Canada and it has two or three?”

In the article, author Christina Jewett and Julie Creswell stated:

“Mr. Kennedy has singled out Froot Loops as an example of a product with too many artificial ingredients, questioning why the Canadian version has fewer than the U.S. version. But he was wrong. The ingredient list is roughly the same, although Canada’s has natural colorings made from blueberries and carrots while the U.S. product contains red dye 40, yellow 5 and blue 1 as well as Butylated hydroxytoluene, a lab-made chemical that is used ‘for freshness,’ according to the ingredient label.”

“So one has fruit and vegetables, and the other has cyanide and rat poison,” says Dave.

The criticism isn’t just coming from the corporate media, however. Some social media users have begun “chugging seed oil” to prove that it’s not bad for you. Dave plays a clip of one young man downing a glass of canola oil.

To see it, watch the episode above.

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.