Zizians: The vegan trans cult behind a Border Patrol agent’s murder?

The world of transgender news has taken an even darker turn than drag queen story hours, as a radical trans vegan activist cult led by Jack LaSota has been launched into the national spotlight after the killing of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont.

LaSota, who goes by the nickname “Ziz,” identifies as a trans woman, goes by female pronouns, and created the group — which he aptly named the Zizians — of vegan activists.

The Border Patrol agent, David Maland, was reportedly killed in a shoot-out with cult members Teresa Youngblut and Felix “Ophelia” Bauckholt on January 20. Federal prosecutors said in court records that the guns used in the shoot-out are also connected to a person of interest in a double homicide in Pennsylvania.

The murders are reportedly part of a web of violence allegedly tied to the Zizians. Law enforcement officials are now investigating six deaths linked to associates of LaSota.

LaSota has also apparently been forcing members of his group to become transgender themselves.

And according to Dar Dixon, an actor with some “cult expertise,” this group has all the major markings of a cult.

“You’ve got transgender human beings, you’re dealing with sexuality, you’re dealing with sexual identity, and you’re dealing with sex. You do all those things, you’ve already got someone, as they say, ‘by the tight and curlies,'" Dixon said in an interview with Fox.

“This is nuts,” Dave Landau of “Normal World” comments.

However, it gets even stranger, as LaSota reportedly faked his own death in 2022.

That September, a brief obituary was published in LaSota’s hometown paper, the Daily News-Miner, in Fairbanks, Alaska. The obituary claimed LaSota was killed in a “boating accident” on August 19, 2022.

"Loving adventure, friends and family, music, blueberries, biking, computer games and animals, you are missed," the obituary said. LaSota was then found alive and well.

All the hosts of “Normal World” are, to say the least, shocked — though they do find the entire situation a little funny.

“You have to be trans, you have to be vegan, and we also murder people,” Angela jokes.

“If you’re not okay with murdering people, problematic, and you have to go,” 1/4 Black Garrett adds.

