Whomp whomp: Spanish transgender musical wins only two Oscars after a whopping 13 nominations

“Emilia Pérez,” the transgender musical about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman to escape his violent past, won only two Oscars at last night’s Academy Awards ceremony, despite having a whopping 13 nominations in nearly all of the major categories.

Leading up to the Oscars, the “Normal World” crew put the hype surrounding the film into perspective: That’s more nominations than “Schindler's List” and all three of the “The Lord of the Rings” movies and the same number of nominations as “Gone with the Wind.”

Says a lot about what our culture values.

1/4 Black Garrett, who’d already suffered through the film, gives the rest of the panel a synopsis.

Upon hearing his summary, Dave Landau asks, “Is it a parody?”

Given that the film contains a song titled “La Vaginoplastia” (English: vaginoplasty) with the lyrics “Man to woman, or woman to man? … From penis to vagina,” Dave’s question is more than understandable.

But alas, the film is “100% real,” says Garrett.

“That is absolutely amazing that somebody pitched that and a room of people were like, ‘All right, and how many millions of dollars do you need to make this?”’ laughs Dave.

To hear the panel’s hilarious commentary and watch the worst clip from “Emilia Pérez,” check out the video above.

