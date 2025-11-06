America’s longest shutdown breaks records and starves Americans

Americans across the country are overwhelming food bank and hunger relief organization lines after SNAP benefits were halted on November 1 — with nearly 42 million Americans losing their benefits all at once.

In Phoenix, one woman waiting in a devastatingly long line at St. Mary’s Food Bank told a reporter that she wants the men and women in Washington, D.C., to “hurry up and get the job done” and “worry about the people, not about themselves.”

Reportedly, 900,000 Arizonans were gearing up to lose their benefits.

And in Los Angeles County it’s even worse, as over 1 million families are on EBT — which is out of 3.2 million families total, amounting to about one-third of the population.

However, two U.S. judges have ordered the Department of Agriculture to release contingency funding to restart the SNAP benefits, but those funds may not reach families who are hungry for up to a week.

“Our elected officials are letting us down because, you know, we vote and put these people in office, and they tend to get a personal vendetta going with each other and forget about the main thing, which is the people,” one woman in L.A. County told a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

Because of the amount of people on EBT, the food banks helping out are expecting to run out of food.

“That is not sustainable,” executive producer of “Pat Gray Unleashed” Keith Malinak comments, shocked. “Even in good times.”

“That’s staggering,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray agrees.

