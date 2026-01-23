Bill Clinton in 1995 sounds EXACTLY like Trump today

When Bill Clinton was president in 1995, he gave a speech about immigration that sounded eerily like something President Trump would say today — and Democrats loved it.

“Our nation was built by immigrants. People from every region of the world have made lasting and important contributions to our society. We support legal immigration, but we won’t tolerate immigration by people whose first act is to break the law as they enter our country,” Clinton said.

“We must continue to do everything we can to strengthen our borders, enforce our laws, and remove illegal aliens from our country. As I said in my State of the Union address, we are a nation of immigrants, but we’re also a nation of laws. And it is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years,” he continued.

Clinton then went on to talk about not only increasing deportations but tripling the “number of criminal and other deportable aliens deported since 1993.”

“Every day, illegal aliens show up in court who are charged. Some are guilty, and surely some are innocent. Some go to jail and some don’t. But they’re all illegal aliens. And whether they’re innocent or guilty of the crimes they’re charged with in court, they’re still here illegally,” he said.

“Have you ever heard such hatred?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“One of the original MAGA guys,” he adds.

