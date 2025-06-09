Democrats’ latest ICE critique dismantled by director’s emotional response

As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues carrying out deportation operations across the country, Democrats are seizing every opportunity to obstruct and protest lawful actions.

A new complaint coming from the left targets ICE agents for wearing tactical gear, including masks, while conducting roundups.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” lists several Democrats who are currently objecting to ICE agents wearing masks.

On “The Point with Marcia Kramer,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked, “If everything is legitimate and proper, why are you wearing masks to hide your face?”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) claimed that ICE agents wearing masks would be identified “no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes.”

“This is America. This is not the Soviet Union,” he said.

Following an ICE raid on two local San Diego restaurants on May 30, Mayor Todd Gloria (D) issued a statement claiming he was “deeply upset” by the operations, arguing that the use of heavy tactical gear was counterproductive to public safety.

ICE acting Director Todd Lyons responded to the backlash against ICE agents wearing masks at a press conference on June 2.

His voice trembling in rage, Lyons set the record straight about why his agents wear masks.

“A lot of agencies were invited to come out two weeks ago in Los Angeles, where we ran an operation where ICE officers were doxxed,” he said, explaining that several officers have received “death threats to their family and themselves.” In some cases, harassers even dug up the Instagram and Facebook profiles of ICE agents’ children and began “targeting them.”

“So I'm sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I'm not going to let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line and their family on the line because people don't like what immigration enforcement is,” Lyons said.

“He is so pissed his voice is shaking,” says Pat, who agrees wholeheartedly with Lyons.

He suggests that Democrats opposing masks ought to “put [their] address and phone number up there and where [their] kids are right now” and see how they handle the death threats that start pouring in.

To see the footage of Democrats protesting the use of ICE tactical gear and hear more of Pat’s commentary, watch the video above.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.