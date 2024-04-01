Bettmann / Contributor | Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Did LBJ play a role in JFK's assassination? Expert reveals some disturbing information
April 01, 2024
Even though it’s been over 60 years since President John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s assassination, much of his untimely death is still shrouded in mystery.
Chuck Ochelli, a JFK Researcher, joins Pat Gray on the show to discuss some disturbing information that may shed light on what led to November 22, 1963, when Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas.
“Was JFK or LBJ involved in the assassination of JFK?” Pat asks Chuck.
“To my opinion, [LBJ] was kind of tapped on the shoulder and told, ‘Get ready because I think you're going to be president real soon,’” says Chuck, adding that “somebody made him aware,” making LBJ “a criminal.”
“Was [LBJ] getting bribes? Was he making money off of land that was under water? ... Did he have corruption? Did he have payoffs? Did he have other people probably killed? Indeed, he did,” Chuck assures, adding that LBJ was also likely “involved with oil men” and “underworld business.”
However, “was he someone who masterminded [Kennedy’s assassination]? Not to my satisfaction. He didn’t have the reach,” he continues.
“So if it was not LBJ who ordered this ... then who was it?” asks Pat.
While the director of the CIA during Kennedy’s term, Allen Dulles, and former Dallas Mayor Earle Cabell, are names that frequently come up, Chuck says the answer to that question is actually “about the beneficiaries.”
“The people that are clearly defined as tied to the military-industrial complex ... they're the people that had the most to gain by getting JFK the hell out of the way,” he tells Pat.
To hear the specifics of Chuck’s theory, watch the clip below.
Want more from Pat Gray?
To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.