Did LBJ play a role in JFK's assassination? Expert reveals some disturbing information

Even though it’s been over 60 years since President John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s assassination, much of his untimely death is still shrouded in mystery.

Chuck Ochelli, a JFK Researcher, joins Pat Gray on the show to discuss some disturbing information that may shed light on what led to November 22, 1963, when Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas.

“Was JFK or LBJ involved in the assassination of JFK?” Pat asks Chuck.

“To my opinion, [LBJ] was kind of tapped on the shoulder and told, ‘Get ready because I think you're going to be president real soon,’” says Chuck, adding that “somebody made him aware,” making LBJ “a criminal.”

“Was [LBJ] getting bribes? Was he making money off of land that was under water? ... Did he have corruption? Did he have payoffs? Did he have other people probably killed? Indeed, he did,” Chuck assures, adding that LBJ was also likely “involved with oil men” and “underworld business.”

However, “was he someone who masterminded [Kennedy’s assassination]? Not to my satisfaction. He didn’t have the reach,” he continues.

“So if it was not LBJ who ordered this ... then who was it?” asks Pat.

While the director of the CIA during Kennedy’s term, Allen Dulles, and former Dallas Mayor Earle Cabell, are names that frequently come up, Chuck says the answer to that question is actually “about the beneficiaries.”

“The people that are clearly defined as tied to the military-industrial complex ... they're the people that had the most to gain by getting JFK the hell out of the way,” he tells Pat.

To hear the specifics of Chuck’s theory, watch the clip below.

