Don Lemon dodges facts for feelings on trans shooter

The transgender Minneapolis shooter may have had anti-Semitic writing as well as a threat to “kill” President Trump scrawled all over his weapons — but ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon isn’t letting that stop him from believing the shooter could be conservative.

“The Minneapolis shooter is reportedly trans, and now the right, MAGA, is losing their minds over it, making it a big deal, an issue. Here’s where the ignorance comes in. They’re so ignorant, because trans people can be of any different, many different political persuasions,” Lemon said in a selfie video uploaded to social media.

“We need sensible gun legislation in this country that goes along with mental health issues. You can be a trans person and have mental health issues just like you can be a straight white man, who it usually is doing these things, and have mental health issues as well.”

“Trans people can also be conservative. Could be trans and it could be a trans conservative person. I actually know trans conservative people, I have interviewed one,” Lemon continued, before showing a video of him interviewing a transgender woman who claimed to be a Trump supporter.

“It’s a safe bet to say that the trans person is probably a Democrat,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray argues on “Pat Gray Unleashed. “Especially when it had ‘kill Trump’ on the rifle and ‘Jews’ that he used.”

“Come on. That’s not a Republican. I mean, have you even looked into the Don?” he adds.

Lemon’s proof that the shooter could be conservative came in the form of a man-on-the-street-style video he did once where he interviewed a transgender conservative.

“I walked away from the Democrat plantation. I had to. Just ‘cause I’m transgender doesn’t mean I need to be a Democrat,” the man told Lemon.

“She absolutely played him,” Jeffy comments.

“Absolutely,” Gray adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.