MAGA to the moon: Trump and Musk pull ONE BILLION VIEWS in a free speech triumph over the MSM

The #TrumpOnX interview with Elon Musk was highly contested by the mainstream media, the White House, and the European Union.

But that didn’t stop the pair from drawing in a staggering one billion views.

The two-hour, unfiltered conversation gave former President Trump a platform to speak directly to the people about critical issues like immigration, inflation, and the assassination attempts against him.

“They also discussed America having an Iron Dome,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” notes, before playing a clip of the interview.

“I think people underrate the risk of World War III, and it’s just, you know, when you’re looking at the risk of global thermonuclear warfare, it’s game over for humanity,” Musk said to Trump. “I think after the end of the Cold War people have become complacent.”

“We’re going to have the best Iron Dome in the world, we need it, and we’re going to make it all in the United States. But we’re going to have protection, because it just takes one maniac to start something,” Trump responded.

“I like that,” Gray comments, “and we should have secure borders again under Donald Trump.”

As Musk and Trump went on about how to restore the economy, Kamala Harris has set plans in motion to destroy it.

“Kamala Harris is talking about raising taxes on the upper 1% and restoring capital gains taxes to income tax levels,” Gray says, disgusted. “So the double tax at 15-20% isn’t high enough. Now, they want to raise it to 20, 25, 30, 35, 40%?”

“Plus, they’re going to raise the corporate tax rate to 35%. They are just hell bent on destroying our economy,” he adds.







Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.