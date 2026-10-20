Elon Musk’s new Tesla Roadster can drive upside down — but how will that work on the road?

Americans always imagined the future would be filled with flying cars, and now Elon Musk is making that dream a reality.

Alongside designer leader Lars Moravy, Elon unveiled the new Tesla Roadster that can cling to a track upside down using powerful suction fans and pull off stunts with technology borrowed from SpaceX.

“Elon Musk, like a year ago, was talking about this new thing, and he wouldn’t say what it was, but he kind of did. He basically said, ‘Yeah, there’s a flying car coming.’ And so … we got a demonstration,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says, before playing the clip of the unveiling.

On what resembled a gravity-defying Hot Wheels track, the roadster drove up the track before flipping off and safely landing on the ground.

“We have ... a fan suction system on the bottom of the car that can pull up to two G’s in order to make the car go upside down. And then we borrowed some technology from SpaceX to do the rest,” Moravy explained.

“Yeah, I mean, this car really sucks,” Elon joked.

“This car could suck the chrome off a trailer hitch,” he said. “It could suck a tennis ball through a hose pipe. And it could stick upside down. Now, you might say, like, how often do you want to stick upside down in a car, right?”

“Maybe not that often, but it actually has an actual benefit on the track or just driving, where the downforce of the car means you can corner incredibly well. Like you can corner it like it looks like you’re breaking physics because the car sticks to the ground so hard,” he continued.

“It’s going to crush every track record that has ever existed,” he added.

“What damage is that going to do to the roads?” Jeff Fisher asks.

Gray agrees, adding, “That’s what I was wondering, because that’s an issue.”

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