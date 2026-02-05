Epstein files bombshell: Melinda Gates responds to accusations that Bill planned to slip her antibiotics for secret STD

Bill Gates is taking some intense heat after the latest Epstein document dump exposed email drafts Jeffery Epstein wrote and sent to himself accusing the Microsoft co-founder of multiple salacious activities. The most notable are the unverified claims that Gates requested help obtaining antibiotics to secretly give to his then-wife Melinda for STDs he had allegedly acquired from Russian prostitutes — and that he engaged in numerous extramarital affairs.

On Tuesday, February 3, a preview of Melinda French Gates’ recent interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin dropped. In the viral clip, the betrayed philanthropist weighed in on the latest allegations involving her ex-husband.

On a recent episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat and the panel play the video and discuss Melinda’s measured but pained comments, questioning whether she knew more about Bill Gates' alleged dealings with Epstein than she's admitting.

Although Gates’ spokesperson called the recent claims “absolutely absurd and completely false,” Melinda appeared to have less confidence.

“So for me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage. But I have moved on from that,” she said.

In 2021, Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. One contributing factor was Bill's admitted extramarital affair with a Microsoft employee that began years earlier.

“So whatever questions remain there of what I don't — can't — even begin to know all of it, those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need the answer to those things, not me. And I am so happy to be away from all the muck,” she stated.

When asked about her “dominant emotion” regarding the recent media coverage of the allegations against Gates in the latest Epstein document release, Melinda said it was “unbelievable sadness.”

“I'm able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did they ...? ... And so for me, it's just sadness — sadness for, you know … I left my marriage; I had to leave my marriage,” she added, expressing hope that Epstein’s victims receive the justice they are owed.

“That sounds bad for Bill Gates, does it not?” says Pat. “That sounds like she had some knowledge about what went on, and it was not legal and it was not right.”

“So why didn’t she come forward sooner, I guess would be a good question,” says co-host Keith Malinak. “I mean, she's ready to move on, and Kash Patel is ready to move on. I’m not ready to move on. Now I would like some legal consequences for these people. They need to be held accountable.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.