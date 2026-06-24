Former Olympian arrested for allegedly vandalizing newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Shortly after its $14 million renovation, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was allegedly vandalized, with issues like algae blooms, peeling blue lining, and reported gashes and chemical damage. President Trump blamed the issue on vandals, prompting U.S. Park Police to arrest at least five people and issue citations to others.

67-year-old former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn was one of those arrested . On Friday, June 19, Hearn was detained by U.S. Park Police after he touched a piece of the peeling blue liner. He was charged with misdemeanor destruction of government property — which he denies, saying he caused no damage — was held for about five hours, and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Pat Gray and co-hosts Keith Malinak and Jeffy are horrified by the vandalism on a cherished American memorial.

“I’d like to put that canoe paddle somewhere where it doesn’t belong, and it isn’t in the Reflecting Pool,” quips Jeffy.

Keith then brings up another layer of the story.

“A National Park Service employee was cleaning the algae and some freakish radical leftist went up to her and ripped the hose out of her hands,” he says.

Some social media accounts claimed an older man, whom the Washington Post and other outlets identified as Hearn, grabbed or ripped the hose from a National Park Service worker who was cleaning algae — an allegation Hearn denies.

While the verdict on Hearn’s alleged vandalism remains to be seen, Keith is certain about one thing: “These people have [Trump derangement syndrome] beyond description.”

“Time to put them in a mental institution,” says Pat. “They’re just sick in the head.”

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