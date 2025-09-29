Newsom ramped up anti-ICE rhetoric just days before deadly Dallas shooting

Days before a deadly shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was spouting off virulently anti-ICE political propaganda and demonizing the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“That’s happening in the United States of America. Masked men jumping out of unmarked cars, people disappearing, no due process, no oversight, zero accountability happening in the United States of America today,” Newsom said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“Bulls**t we’re being hyperbolic,” he continued. “If you’re a black and brown community, it’s here in this country. And so I’m deeply proud that I had the privilege of signing the nation’s first bill to address the issue of masking, also to require you have simple identification.”

“I mean, if some guy jumped out of an unmarked car in a van with a mask on, tried to grab me, I mean, by definition, you’re going to push back. And so these are not just authoritarian tendencies. These are authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government,” he added.

Newsom went on to fearmonger over the White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller calling the Democrat party an “extremist organization.”

“It’s very ironic that Newsom is signing a bill banning masks five years after he signed a bill to require masks,” Keith Malinak, executive producer of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” says, before pointing out that the guests late-night show hosts have on are always Democrats.

“Stephen Colbert, 176. Conservatives, 1. ‘Daily Show,’ 157 to 9. Seth Meyers, 68 to 0. Jimmy Kimmel, 58 to 2,” Malinak says. “I mean, it’s becoming a political talk show. Not a comedy show.”

“They’re just an extension of the political arm of these networks,” he adds.

