Homeowner of $1 million house ARRESTED for changing door locks: "Unlawful eviction" of squatters

A New York homeowner has recently been arrested following a standoff with alleged squatters who have been refusing to leave her family home.

The homeowner, Adele Andaloro, was changing the locks on her $1 million home in Flushing, Queens, when she was taken in by law enforcement and charged with unlawful eviction. Andaloro says she inherited the home from her parents when they died and planned to sell the property until the standoff with the squatters began.

“It’s not fair that I, as the homeowner, have to be going through this,” Andaloro said.

In New York City, a person can claim “squatters rights” after only being on the property for 30 days. To make matters worse, it’s illegal for the homeowner to take any action to keep the squatters out of his or her home.

These actions include changing the locks, turning off utilities, or removing the belongings of the squatters — who are then legally “tenants.”

Pat Gray is disturbed.

“This is the new America,” he says, “You can’t hinder the squatters. How dare you try to keep them out of the home you’re paying for, who do you think you are?”

“For whatever reason, the law favors the criminal,” Gray adds.

