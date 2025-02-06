‘ICE Barbie’: The shocking reason leftists are after Kristi Noem

While Kristi Noem actively participates in ICE raids and publicly voices her support for law enforcement, the left is spending its precious time drumming up insults for the new secretary of Homeland Security.

The latest insult was born after Noem, who always looks her best, took to the cameras to explain the Trump administration’s path forward regarding immigration.

“Due process will be followed, and having facilities at Guantanamo Bay will be an asset to us. And the fact that we’ll have the capacity to continue to do there what we’ve always done. We’ve always had a presence of illegal immigrants there that have been detained. We’re just building out some capacity,” she said on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Remember that Guantanamo Bay, clearly, by this president, has said that it will hold the worst of the worst. That we are going after those bad actors,” she continued. “Last week, I was in New York City, we were going after people that had warrants out for their arrest on murders and rapes, assaults, gun purchases, drug trafficking.”

“These are the types of individuals that we are targeting, we’re removing from communities, and that could end up having a stay at Guantanamo Bay,” she added.

While Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is thrilled to see Noem thriving in her new role, he’s not so thrilled to see how the left is reacting.

“The way the liberal media is treating her,” Gray says, “talking about her mascara and her makeup and the things that she’s wearing. When did that become OK?”

“‘ICE Barbie’ is what they keep calling her and Nancy Mace and Tulsi Gabbard. They’re all ‘ICE Barbies’ now,” he continues, adding, “and then they talk about the makeup they’ve applied.”

“When did that become OK for the left to be referencing things like that? Isn’t that sexism? Are you not supposed to comment on the way they look? Unbelievable,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.