Illegals make list of demands for FREE 'culturally appropriate food,' housing, and immigration lawyers

A group of immigrants who have set up camp in Denver, Colorado, have been ordered to vacate their makeshift homes under a bridge and near train tracks — but they’re refusing to budge.

Some of the immigrant encampments also feature Palestinian flags.

While the immigrants have been asked to move to indoor shelters funded by the city, they have instead come up with a list of 13 demands to Mayor Mike Johnston.

“They took the time to break into our country illegally, go all the way to Denver. The least we can do is get them a house to live in,” Pat Gray mocks.

The immigrants reportedly have “had their grievances in the past” regarding the food provided by the city.

“There have been so many complaints about the food being spoiled, or not being enough, and malnutrition amongst children,” immigrant “advocate” V. Reeves tells reporters, adding that “they're not receiving any kind of official housing or immigration document support which is incredibly necessary.”

Included on the list of demands is that the immigrants will cook their own food with fresh, culturally appropriate ingredients provided by the city instead of pre-made meals, and that shower access will be available without time limits and can be accessed whenever.

They also demand regular medical professional visits, referrals/connections for specialty care to be made as needed, and free immigration lawyers per family.

Housing support is to be provided to the immigrants as well as a “clear, just process before exiting someone for any reason.”

All the shelter residents will receive connection to employment support, including work permit applications.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Gray says, astounded.

