Immigrant claims to be a changed man after murder, pleads with ICE to stay

Everyone makes mistakes, but the mistakes immigrant Justin Chung made are a little worse than going 80 in a 55.

Chung, 35, a Korean American man in Los Angeles, immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 2. At the age of 16, he was involved in gang-related activity and was convicted of murder and attempted murder.

After serving 14 years of an 82-year sentence, he was released early — but he’s now been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement while preparing for a voluntary departure.

“A Korean immigrant facing deportation in Orange County is pleading for a pardon after turning his life around. Justin Chung immigrated to the U.S. as a baby and admits that he did make some mistakes,” a reporter on KTLA said, painting Chung as a changed man.

“After serving 14 years behind bars, he says ICE now wants to send him back to a country he doesn’t know,” the reporter continued.

“Listen to the spin on this story,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments. “All he did was make a bad choice of killing someone and attempting to kill someone else. So it was murder and attempted murder. A bad choice.”

“When I was 16 years old, I was involved in the wrong crowd, and I was involved in a gang-related shooting. Unfortunately, somebody did die. And that’s something I live with,” Chung said in an interview on KTLA.

“Well,” Gray comments skeptically, “It was because he shot them.”

