Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
SHOCKING security gaps EXPOSED in Mayorkas' CBS interview
October 16, 2024
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may already have been impeached, but he’s still dodging critical questions. Namely, questions about the Afghan national recently arrested for planning an Election Day terrorist attack on Americans.
In an interview with CBS’ Margaret Brennan, Mayorkas was asked what the status is with the would-be ISIS terrorist’s arrest.
“He was in this country; he had immigration status; was he radicalized before he came to the United States?” Brennan asked.
“It is an ongoing prosecution, so I won’t speak of the facts, but the viewing public is getting an idea of the breadth and diversity of the missions that we in the Department of Homeland Security tackle,” Mayorkas said in the common avoidance fashion Americans have gotten too used to.
“But it gets to the issue of vetting versus whether he was radicalized here,” Brennan interjected.
“Remember, the individual came in through parole, an Afghan national, and when we vet, and we do so intensively,” Mayorkas responded.
Pat Gray and Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are horrified by his lack of answer and what this means for American national security.
“If it’s such a great screening and vetting process,” Malinak begins, before Gray finishes, “How’d he get in?!”
Want more from Pat Gray?
To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.