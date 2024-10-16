SHOCKING security gaps EXPOSED in Mayorkas' CBS interview

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may already have been impeached, but he’s still dodging critical questions. Namely, questions about the Afghan national recently arrested for planning an Election Day terrorist attack on Americans.

In an interview with CBS’ Margaret Brennan, Mayorkas was asked what the status is with the would-be ISIS terrorist’s arrest.

“He was in this country; he had immigration status; was he radicalized before he came to the United States?” Brennan asked.

“It is an ongoing prosecution, so I won’t speak of the facts, but the viewing public is getting an idea of the breadth and diversity of the missions that we in the Department of Homeland Security tackle,” Mayorkas said in the common avoidance fashion Americans have gotten too used to.

“But it gets to the issue of vetting versus whether he was radicalized here,” Brennan interjected.

“Remember, the individual came in through parole, an Afghan national, and when we vet, and we do so intensively,” Mayorkas responded.

Pat Gray and Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are horrified by his lack of answer and what this means for American national security.

“If it’s such a great screening and vetting process,” Malinak begins, before Gray finishes, “How’d he get in?!”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.