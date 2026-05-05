Jake Tapper’s aggressive defense of Jimmy Kimmel reveals the left’s insane double standards

Under the guise of “comedy,” late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel has long made claims about President Trump and his supporters that don’t hold water, as well as refused to apologize for jokes like his recent “widow” line aimed at Melania Trump.

But when Aaron Rodgers made a similar joke about Kimmel a couple of years ago, the comedian went on a long rant condemning the former NFL quarterback for his comments.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping that [list] doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“He decided to insinuate that I am a pedophile,” Kimmel responded in a January 2024 monologue. “This is how these nuts do it now. You don’t like Trump, you’re a pedophile. It’s their go-to move. And it shows you how much they actually care about pedophilia.”

“If you are a member of a group that thinks it’s okay to randomly call someone a child molester because you don’t like what that person has to say, maybe you should rethink being a part of that group,” he continued.

“The same doesn’t apply to calling people Nazis,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray interjects.

Kimmel went on to claim that when he does “get something wrong,” he apologizes for it.

“Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do, which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won’t,” he added.

CNN’s Jake Tapper then went on defense for Kimmel as well, calling Rodgers “wildly irresponsible.”

“Tapper then injected himself into this whole controversy at the time between Kimmel and Rodgers,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in.

“New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is facing intense and frankly well-deserved criticism over comments he made on ESPN’s ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ in which Rodgers made false allegations about accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and a popular late-night comedian,” Tapper said on CNN.

“False, defamatory, wildly irresponsible, and not funny,” he continued in defense of Kimmel. “If Rodgers was trying to be funny. This is child sex trafficking.”

“Frankly, just the latest example of Aaron Rodgers using his platform to spread misleading and false information. So wildly irresponsible,” he added.

“Methinks you doth protest too much,” Malinak comments, shocked.

“I mean, it was a joke,” Gray adds.

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