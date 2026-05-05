'60 Minutes' blasted for pearl-clutching over disaster relief, rescue operations by 'anti-government far-right groups'

CBS News debuted a "60 Minutes" report on Sunday that delved into the supposedly troubling trend of Americans bypassing official channels to help other Americans who are struggling in the aftermath of natural disasters.

"What if we told you that after natural disasters, some of those who descend on hard-hit communities with offers to help are anti-government conspiracists and white nationalists?" Lesley Stahl said at the outset of the episode.

'Shameless and transparent.'

While the geriatric talking head clutched pearls over a pattern of life-saving help from undesirable sources — namely "anti-government, far-right groups" — video played showing men helping to clear brush, distribute supplies, and reinforce disaster-stricken Americans.

Among those men reportedly featured in the montage are members of the multiracial Virginia Kekoas militia group, which provided aid in 2024 to those areas impacted by Hurricane Helene and neglected by the Biden administration.

The "60 Minutes" report — which strategically focuses on the efforts of Patriot Front and Active Club, a pair of groups regarded as white supremacist hate groups by the scandal-plagued Southern Poverty Law Center — smears unsanctioned volunteers who are "far-right" and/or affiliated with militia groups as "disaster tourists who are out to sow doubt in government, soften their own image, and gain followers."

In addition to leaning on Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin's critique of the challenges supposedly posed by "misinformation" and "outside folks" in disaster areas, "60 Minutes" turned to Freddy Cruz, a program manager at the Western States Center — a Portland-based leftist organization whose bread and butter appears to be concern-mongering about perceived white nationalism — for help in framing the story.

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ALLISON JOYCE/AFP/Getty Images

"These people come in, they hand out water, they help clean up the debris," Stahl said. "Whatever their ideology, they're doing something positive, aren't they?"

"What we're seeing is actually these groups will show up and generate a whole bunch of social media content," Cruz said. "We're dubbing it 'disaster tourism.'"

This and the other bizarre attacks in the report did not go over well with some of the self-giving groups and individuals who have repeatedly stepped into the breach in those moments where the government's relief efforts have proven wanting.

The United Cajun Navy — a nonprofit organization that was not mentioned in the "60 Minutes" episode by name but has for decades engaged in life-saving rescue operations, humanitarian assistance, and logistical support in areas hard-hit by floods, hurricanes, and other ruinous natural events — noted on X, "We have many media outlets that are very good to us. Then there's this trash."

"This SCREAMS 'Funded by the [SPLC]," wrote the UCN, which in the wake of Hurricane Helene joined forces on aid efforts with Mercury One — another outfit whose relief efforts "60 Minutes" smeared by implication. "Even though we aren't mentioned, we would still be happy to comment ON THE RECORD about what [horse manure] this is. It's time to put 60 Minutes out to pasture, Holla!"

Shawn Hendrix, the "expert survival dad" featured on MrBeast's YouTube channel who was among those who helped victims of Hurricane Helene, said in response to CBS News' agitprop, "Not one 'left'-leaning news station reached out to me during the disaster. They pretended it wasn't happening because Biden was president and Cooper was governor, failing us badly. I was up there for months and never once saw a CNN camera or MSNBC crew. Now, over a year later, they want to create some wild narrative. They weren't there, so how did they know?"

"I, however, was there," Hendrix continued. "The only people being selective about who they helped were FEMA. I saw no racism; no one cared who you voted for. We were all just surviving and serving."

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre tweeted, "SPLC funding the KKK story drops[.] A week later 60 Minutes just happens to run a 'hey that white guy helping you while your house was destroyed is probably a fascist' segment."

"Shameless and transparent," MacIntyre added.

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