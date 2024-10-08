'Redneck Air Force' rolls up its sleeves to help neighbors impacted by Helene while government is 'nowhere to be found'

An all-volunteer group run by military veterans set up operations in Swannanoa, North Carolina, immediately following the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene to provide humanitarian aid and emergency services to those impacted by the storm.



Last week, Blaze Media was on the ground with that volunteer group, which has dubbed itself the "Redneck Air Force."

Blaze News' Julio Rosas provided firsthand accounts of the team's efforts, explaining that the group set up its forward operating base in a Harley-Davidson dealership that was previously flooded by the hurricane. The volunteers worked quickly and efficiently, establishing a well-oiled machine that ran communications, delivered supplies, and allocated personnel to help those in need.

'We flew almost nonstop sunrise to sunset.'

Former Green Beret Adam Smith recruited several men and women to assist with coordinating and flying out critically needed supplies to those in the impacted area after they observed a lack of assistance from the federal government. Many of the volunteer emergency responders providing aid in the region have expressed similar frustrations regarding the Biden-Harris administration's response, or lack thereof.

The Blaze Media team also joined Mercury One, a charity founded by Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, which has partnered with the United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit organization, to deliver supplies and perform search-and-rescue operations in the affected zones.

"Blaze News Tonight" host Jill Savage told Blaze News, "Our day in North Carolina was one none of us will ever forget. The military veterans and others jumped into action and started to organize all the incoming supplies. Your donations through Mercury One have been the lifeline for these communities when they have nothing else. When the government was nowhere to be found, we were blessed to see neighbors helping neighbors."

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) was on the ground with the Redneck Air Force and Mercury One over the past week to participate in providing disaster relief.

Savage told Blaze News, "Congressman Cory Mills has gone above and beyond every day making numerous runs for supplies runs and medical calls. He isn't there just to get his picture taken and leave. He has rolled up his sleeves and made a huge impact in the community."

While on the ground in Asheville, Rosas spoke with John H. Kinard III, a Tennessee pilot and veteran with Aeroluxe Aviation, a helicopter tour agency based in Nashville that saw the devastation in North Carolina and decided to use its helicopter fleet to help.

Kinard told Rosas there has been "a complete and utter lack of federal government response," noting that he has "seen nobody on the ground."

As we begin to approach the winter season and many in the rural, mountainous areas remain without power, volunteers running supplies via helicopter are placing an even greater priority on delivering generators, fuel, and portable stoves to isolated individuals.

The volunteer team's efforts to help those in need were halted for at least a couple of hours last week when President Joe Biden visited days after the hurricane swept through the area. Operations to rescue stranded individuals and deliver supplies were put on hold due to the president's visit, which placed a temporary flight restriction within a 30-mile radius.

The helicopter Mills and the Blaze News team were on was grounded for two hours, waiting for the restriction to pass. Biden previously claimed that his visit would not interrupt operations.

Aeroluxe Aviation provided Blaze News with an update on Tuesday afternoon.

"We flew almost nonstop sunrise to sunset with our three helicopters on missions delivering medical supplies, insulin, other medications, oxygen, perishable foods and dry goods. We finally pulled out of the area yesterday as we were seeing more military helicopters in the area and our missions were becoming less frequent," Aeroluxe Aviation stated, noting that one of its helicopters sustained some minor damage while in North Carolina.

The helicopter tour agency explained that its workers were "met with resistance from local police in Chimney Rock when attempting to land last week, which was perplexing."

"We were unable to land to drop supplies and were waved off," Aeroluxe Aviation said. "All other areas welcomed the assistance when we landed, and we made every effort to contact each area before landing to determine need and safe LZs [landing zones]. Not all local fire/police departments had comms so our operations manager on the ground from Aeroluxe, Anthony Velasquez, was scrubbing social media for people asking for help or looking for loved ones. He would direct our resources with supplies or wellness checks to those areas in conjunction with Savage Freedoms."

The company noted that it plans to help again should the need arise.

Kinard also provided an update to Blaze News, stating that the operations out of the Harley-Davidson shop were "going great when we left." He noted that he recruited friends with Blackhawk helicopters to relieve his team.

"The federal government is definitely trying to keep the volunteers from helping!" he stated. "We aren't considered 3rd party approved vendors so they won't give people FEMA money."

"I want the rest of the United States to know and understand we have to take care of ourselves!!!" he added. "STOP RELYING ON THE US GOVERNMENT!!!"