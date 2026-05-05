Did demonic influence drive Cole Allen’s alleged assassination attempt? This BlazeTV host thinks so.

A 31-year-old California man named Cole Tomas Allen was charged with the attempted assassination of President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Armed with guns and knives, he allegedly fired shots while trying to breach security at the Washington Hilton in an attempt to assassinate the president and other administration officials. Fortunately, Trump, the first lady, and others were safely evacuated by the Secret Service, and no casualties occurred.

When BlazeTV host of “Strange Encounters” Rick Burgess heard the news, he immediately suspected that Allen acted under demonic influence. Now, after diving into his history, he’s almost certain of it.

Allen’s professional persona as a self-employed indie game developer was the first red flag for Rick. Even though his game is described as “nonviolent,” it includes shooting.

“I have an issue with a game that involves fighting and shooting to be in any way, shape, or form deemed nonviolent,” says Rick.

Allen’s manifesto — specifically the “anti-Christian rhetoric” — also gave him pause.

“One of the things he had a real problem with,” says Rick, “was the turn-the-other-cheek instruction from Jesus.”

“Biblical truth is becoming hate speech, or it's becoming, in this case, instruction that should be ignored. … We don't have to look very far to see the demonic part of this,” he continues.

Further, Allen — a Caltech and California State University grad — “was educated in an education system that I personally believe has been taken over by a lot of demonic-type ideology,” Rick adds.

Many universities today, he argues, don’t actually educate students but rather “indoctrinate” them with ideologies that stand in direct “conflict with God's standard and the Scriptures.” He believes Allen was likely a victim of this.

In his manifesto, Allen outlined his plans to kill President Trump and other high-ranking officials and acknowledged that his plan would likely culminate in severe consequences for him personally — which Rick saw as another indicator of demonic influence.

“Remember one of the markers of demonic activity is that usually those that are possessed by demons — they are sent on a mission where they will be killed or they will kill themselves,” he says.

Allen’s manifesto also acknowledged that his assassination plan felt “awful” to the point of wanting to vomit — but that the internal “rage” he felt was all-consuming.

He wrote, “Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.”

“And that's where you see some markers of demonic activity,” says Rick.

“Demons convince people to do things that at the end of it all ultimately will either end their life on earth or their life will be destroyed forever, and he did it anyway.”

To hear more of Rick’s spiritual analysis on Cole Allen and other cases of “demons in the headlines,” watch the episode above.

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