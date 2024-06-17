Kevin Spacey admits to flying with Epstein and Maxwell

Blacklisted actor Kevin Spacey opened up in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, and the result was the actor breaking into tears. Spacey told Morgan about his financial strain, which he claims is caused by his mounting legal fees.

The legal fees followed several accusations of sexual assault against Spacey, of which he was cleared of all charges. However, despite being cleared, the legal fees have completely upended his life.

“This week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction. So, I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage,” Spacey said through muffled tears.

“I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now,” Spacey tells Morgan, adding, “I can’t pay the bills that I owe.”

While Spacey was clearly devastated by his financial situation, he also went into the accusations against him of having a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“In 2015 I started seeing reports online, things on my Twitter account, that I had flown to this guy Jeffrey Epstein’s island, and I had abused young girls, and I was like I mean if you’d asked me in 2015, maybe even if you’d asked me in 2002, did I know a guy named Jeffrey Epstein, I probably would have said no,” Spacey explained.

“Well, of course I have since learned who he is, and I have since been able to go back and find out that the airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein, and to then learn he was actually on some of those flights,” he continues, adding, “I didn’t know him, I’ve never spent any time with him. I was with the Clinton Foundation people, that’s who I was with.”

“That’s not much better,” Jeffy jokes to Pat Gray and Keith Malinak.

Spacey then went on to explain that while he was also in the same room as Ghislaine Maxwell, he didn’t know her, and she was “one of many” people sitting near him.

“I had no relationship with her, I had no relationship with him,” Spacey says.

“What garbage,” Gray says. “You’re on the plane with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, and you don’t know either one of them?”







