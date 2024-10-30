Kamala fact-checked in fiery CBS interview for LYING about Trump again

CBS News may have acted out of loyalty to Vice President Kamala Harris when it edited her “60 Minutes” interview to make her sound more presidential and less chaotic — but it didn’t let her get away with it so easily in a recent interview with anchor Norah O’Donnell.

“So you do support restrictions after viability?” O’Donnell asked the Vice President.

“I support Roe v. Wade being put back into law by Congress and to restore the fundamental right of women to make decisions about their own body. It is that basic,” Kamala responded.

“But you know, with Roe v. Wade, there were restrictions after viability,” O’Donnell shot back.

Kamala went on to pin it on Donald Trump, telling O’Donnell that “women have died because of Trump’s abortion ban” and that “women who have survived rape and incest” are not allowed to make decisions about their body.

“We have seen women who are experiencing a miscarriage around a pregnancy they prayed for and being denied health care because doctors are afraid they’re going to go to prison,” she continued.

“And when you argue that Donald Trump, if elected, would put forward a national abortion ban,” O’Donnell began her response before being cut off by Kamala, who interjected with “just read Project 2025.”

“The former president said that’s not true,” O’Donnell continued, before Kamala started meandering on about how we shouldn’t be taking Trump’s word for it.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” can’t hear anymore of it.

“Are we really taking your word for anything after you flip-flopped on every single issue from 2020 until now?” Gray says. “You flipped on fracking, you flipped on confiscating guns supposedly, we’re supposed to take your word for that? Eliminating private health insurance, now you don’t want to do that? Decriminalizing border crossings, federal job guarantees.”

“She has flipped on everything, and we’re supposed to take her word that now she feels completely different,” he adds, annoyed.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.