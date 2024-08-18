New Harris ads spread blatant LIES, claim Republicans want to OUTLAW birth control

Kamala Harris’ campaign is ramping up its efforts with a massive $90 million ad push over the next three weeks targeting key battleground states and expanding into new markets.

Not only do the ads promote flat out lies, one of them specifically — is particularly raunchy.

The ad opens with a couple in bed who are apparently about to have intercourse, and as the man reaches over to grab a condom, an old man steals it.

“Sorry, you can’t use those,” the old man, who is wearing a suit and hovering creepily in the corner of their room says. “I’m your Republican Congressman. Now that we’re in charge, we’re banning birth control.”

“This is our decision, not yours. Get out of our bedroom,” the woman in bed yells.

“I won the last election, I’m not going anywhere. I’m just going to watch and make sure you don’t do anything illegal,” the old man responds.

A voiceover then cuts in and says, “Keep Republicans out of your bedroom. Vote no on August 8.”

“If anyone’s aware of a Republican who’s calling for a ban on birth control, I’d love to hear from you,” Pat Gray of “Pay Gray Unleashed” laughs. “This is a completely manufactured thing by the Democrats so that they can claim that Republicans are so extreme.”

“The entire Democrat base of voters are low information voters, that’s why they’re Democrats. So they’ll buy a 30 second ad, hook, line, and sinker,” Keith Malinak adds.

Another ad focuses on the issue of IVF, where another old man steals an IVF baby from her parents.

“Sorry, she’s not yours anymore,” the old man says. “I’m your Republican Congressman. We made IVF illegal and we’re not letting you criminals raise her.”

“Ridiculous stuff,” Gray comments, in awe.

