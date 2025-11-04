Kim Kardashian claims moon landing was ‘FAKE’

Kim Kardashian has been spotted adjusting her tinfoil hat on one of the latest episodes of “The Kardashians” while telling her co-star Sarah Paulson that she thought the moon landing “didn’t happen.”

In the episode, Kardashian shows Paulson an interview with astronaut Buzz Aldrin — who took the first steps on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 mission alongside Neil Armstrong.

“I’m sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one,” Kardashian says, before reading a quote allegedly from Aldrin.

In the clip, Kardashian explains the clip of Buzz Aldrin speaking to a young girl.

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And he goes, ‘There was no scary moment, ’cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t, because it didn’t happen,’” she explained, as Paulson’s jaw dropped in amazement.

In another clip, Kardashian is asked, “For the record, you don’t think we walked on the moon?”

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake,” Kardashian responds.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t sure Kardashian is an authority whose opinion should be given weight — especially on this particular conspiracy.

“This is where I turn for all wisdom in life, is to Kim Kardashian,” Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“’Cause she’s really, really intelligent," he adds.

