KJP's response to Biden's 'my uncle Bosie was eaten by cannibals' claim is ALMOST as funny as Peter Doocy's reaction

The D.C. swamp is so irredeemably bad that sometimes you just need to laugh at it.

And that’s exactly what Pat Gray did when Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden’s strangest claim to date: that his uncle was eaten by cannibals in Papua New Guinea when his plane was shot down during WWII.

“Why is President Biden saying that his Uncle Bosie was eaten by cannibals?” Doocy asked with a countenance and tone of voice that can only be described as hilariously cynical.

Pat bursts out laughing at the journalist’s unapologetic incredulity.

“I don’t have much to say,” was KJP’s predictable response. “The president had an emotional and, I think, symbolic moment. He had an opportunity as president to honor his uncle’s service in uniform.”

She then proceeded to deliver a droning lecture about Biden “[speaking] to the bravery of his uncle” and “[making] the case for honoring our sacred commitment to equip those we send to war,” before she ended with a lie about Donald Trump calling American veterans “suckers and losers.”

Although the entire ordeal is humorous on some level, Pat’s laughter ceases with “the lie about Donald Trump.”

“Despicable doesn’t even begin to sum up what these people are,” he says.

To see the footage of the press conference, watch the clip below.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.