Mamdani’s tenant advocate calls homeownership ‘racist’ — while her own mother owns MILLION-dollar home

While arguing that owning a home is rooted in “deep racism and classism,” Zohran Mamdani’s newly instated radical-left tenant advocate, Cea Weaver, seems to have forgotten that her roots are made of gentrification and million-dollar homes.

“Democratically controlled public housing is really important. ... You know, people like homeownership because they like control, and that’s been perverted by, like, deep racism and deep classism in our society,” Weaver once said confidently on a podcast.

“So, like, we have to not have a racist and classist society. And so that’s, like, something we need to think about, like, deeply,” she continued.

“To me, it's about control,” she added. “And why rent control is really important is because rent control alters the power dynamic between renters and who owns the building,” she added.

“So, it’s racist to own a home,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed,” before pointing out that Weaver’s mother reportedly owns a $1.6 million home in Nashville, Tennessee.

“So, she’s obviously a racist,” Gray says. “And it’s in what used to be a predominantly black neighborhood, which they’ve gentrified, and that’s absolutely wrong no matter who you are or where you’re doing it. You can’t have white people moving into black neighborhoods.”

And Gray isn’t the only one aware of Weaver’s mother’s “racist” homeownership.

When she walked outside of her Brooklyn apartment this week, she was asked about the home her mother owns — and instead of answering, she began crying and ran back inside.

“She broke down in tears. She turned around and left. Now, they thought that she was heading toward the subway station,” Gray laughs. “Instead, she just went back home and then started looking out the window where there’s also a poster there that says, ‘Free Palestine.’”

