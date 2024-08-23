Michelle Obama plays the VICTIM card in hypocritical DNC speech

Michelle Obama’s speech at the DNC was dripping with hypocrisy, and everyone but the crowd seemed to notice.

“Kamala knows, like we do, that regardless of where you come from, what you look like, who you love, how you worship, or what’s in your bank account, we all deserve the opportunity to build a decent life, all of our contributions deserve to be accepted and valued,” she began, adding, “Because no one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American.”

“We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth.”

“If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead, no. We don’t get to change the rules so we always win,” she continued, pointing her finger at the crowd.

She then went on to demonize Donald Trump as a white man who “doubles down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas.”

The irony is glaring. Michelle is now a multimillionaire who has amassed a fortune after her husband, Barack Obama, ran the White House for eight years. Their combined wealth has reached $70 million.

Despite her claims of humility, she conveniently overlooks how she profits off this system, even charging nearly $750,000 for a single hour-long speech.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is well aware that Obama is a hypocrite and knows why she, along with other Democrats, pushes the diversity narrative so hard.

“They know the further we get from each other, and the less we can understand one another, which is why they encourage people not to learn the language, not to assimilate, not to be part of the culture,” Gray says.

“They know that, and they keep hammering it anyway,” he adds.

